Did you know? Shraddha Kapoor appeared in THESE films before Aashiqui 2

Before winning the hearts of fans in Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti. She starred as the lead actress in Y-films production Luv Ka The End.

We all remember cast magic on the audience with her gripping performance in Aashiqui 2. The track Tum Hi Ho in Arijit Singh's soulful voice, Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry, recreating the iconic jacket scene and more, the romantic musical drama was a rage back in 2013. While Mohit Suri launched Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2, fans believe it to be Shraddha's first film as well. Although Aashiqui 2 was her breakthrough film, Did you know that Shraddha Kapoor appeared in two more films ahead of Aashiqui 2?

The beautiful actress kickstarted her filmy career with a brief role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Teen Patti that hit the screens in 2010. She was 23 years old when she dipped her toes into acting. Shraddha played a college girl named Aparna in the film who was roped in for an experiment conducted by a mathematician trying to prove his theory. She also appeared in a song in the film that was titled Neeyat Kharab Hai voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Speaking about her first lead role, Shraddha was seen in the film Luv Ka The End where she starred opposite Taaha Shah. The film was the first production of Y-Films, a subsidiary of Yash Raj Films. Playing Rhea Dialdas in the film, Shraddha was seen as a Junior College pass out who was head over heels for her boyfriend Luv Nanda. She fancies herself marrying the love of her life. Luv is rich, charming and all that a girl would want but little does she know that he is only with her for winning a contest that involves billionaire boys of the town to upload their videos on the internet with different girls that fetch them points. Soon Rhea finds out that it is not love but the points that Luv is going for and she devises a plan to set him straight. The betrayal comes as an eye-opener for her. She's at her best with him when she is in love but doesn't resent becoming his worst foe when she falls out of love.

