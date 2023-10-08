Did you know Shraddha Kapoor's dad Shakti Kapoor 'begged' wife Shivangi Kolhapure not to work? Actor REVEALS

Shakti Kapoor credits his wife, Shivangi Kolhapure, for bringing success into his life. The actor, famous for portraying villains in many movies, recently revealed that his wife gave up her own acting career to be a homemaker, fulfilling his desire. During a recent interaction, Shakti Kapoor talked about their love story and how they eventually got married.

Shakti Kapoor reveals he wanted his wife Shivangi Kolhapure as a house-wife

Recently, on the Timeout with Ankit podcast, Shakti Kapoor revealed that his wife Shivangi Kolhapure had a career as a child artist, and they first met while working on a film together. For the unversed, Shivangi is the younger sister of the former star Padmini Kolhapure. Despite being 12 years younger than Shakti, she initially met him as a fan and even took pictures with him. He said, “Then we met and fell in love. I realised I will not get such a beautiful and homely girl. That’s how we started seeing each other.”

However, the actor admitted that he was so deeply in love that it was affecting his focus on work. Worried that their relationship might impact his career, he talked to her about it, and she was quite upset. He added, “People started offering her films and she went ahead and signed Sawan Kumar Tak’s Laila. Meri halaat kharab hogayi (I was worried), as I was the Majnu in her life.”

The Raja Babu actor further added, “I went to her and begged that don’t work. I want you as a housewife.” They soon got married in a court as their parents hadn’t come around till then. “It’s been 40 years with her. She gave up her career for me. I still fold my hands in front of her. I got married at the peak of my career, and she brought me more luck and prosperity. We then had a son and daughter, and built our own family.”

More about Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure

In 1982, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure chose to marry secretly. They have two children, a son named Siddhant and a daughter named Shraddha Kapoor, both of whom are involved in the acting industry.

Their daughter Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, Sharddha has Stree 2 in her kitty alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release horror-comedy, Stree directed by Amar Kaushik. She also has Nagin and Chalbaaz in the pipeline.

