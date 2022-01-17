Did you know Sidharth Malhotra adorably calls rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani as 'Ki'? See Proof

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani manage to send their fans into a frenzy every time they make an appearance together or engage in some social media banter. While the latter is rare, we got a glimpse of it as the actress wished her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. For the unversed, Sidharth celebrated his 37th birthday on Sunday.

Wishing him, Kiara shared a sweet photo from their Shershaah shoot days and captioned it, "Happy birthday dearest one." In the photo, Sidharth can be seen wrapping his arms around Kiara. The actor responded to her wish and in turn revealed what he adorably calls her.

Turns out, Sidharth lovingly calls Kiara as 'Ki', Responding to her birthday wish, Sidharth said, "Thanks Ki," with a hug and heart emoji. Don't believe us? Check out the post below:

Sidharth and Kiara starred together in the hit film Shershaah which skipped a theatrical release and headed to the streaming platform. The duo received a whole lot of love and appreciation for their respective performances in the film. As for their fans, they went gaga over the rumoured couple's onscreen chemistry.

Apart from Kiara Advani, other Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma and others too took to their Instagram stories to wish the birthday boy.

