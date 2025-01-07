Did you know Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya was Varun Dhawan’s body double in Bhediya? See BTS pics that will leave you smiling
Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya was not only an assistant director on Bhediya but also Varun Dhawan’s body double in the horror-comedy film.
Veer Pahariya is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with the Akshay Kumar-led aerial action film, Sky Force. While the anticipation for the film is already building high, not many of you might know that the debutant was not only an assistant director on Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, but also a body double for the actor during the shoot.
Veer Pahariya, the grandson of veteran politician Sushil Kumar Shinde is the brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend. Taking a different route from his family, he studied theater, music, and dance and began his journey as an assistant director to Amar Kaushik in Bhediya, backed by Maddock Films. In fact, he also played Varun Dhawan’s body double in some of the scenes.
Back in 2022, Veer expressing his happiness about the experience had shared some behind-the-scenes pictures on his social media handle. A series of pictures and videos featured him performing some of the scenes of Varun Dhawan. The pictures also featured Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Abhishek Banerjee, and director Amar Kaushik among other team members.
"An unforgettable time as an assistant director and body double on my 5th – BHEDIYA," the post was captioned.
Take a look
Last year, extending a heartwarming wish to Sky Force director, Abhishek Anil Kapur, Veer had called his journey from being an AD to an actor "one hell of a ride".
The upcoming aerial action film, Sky Force, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, apart from Veer and Akshay Kumar, it also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was released just a couple of days back and unveils a gripping narrative based on India's first and deadliest airstrike.
Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande, it is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor stirs internet with sneak peek from Mahurat shoot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara co-starring Triptii Dimri