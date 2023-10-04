Did you know Sobhita Dhulipala found comfort in Deepika Padukone's 'South Indianness' in Om Shanti Om?

Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the second season of the Amazon web series Made in Heaven, which was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The actress, who received a lot of love and praise for her role in the series recently discussed the unrealistic beauty expectations in the Indian film industry. Sobhita Dhulipala mentioned that the film industry still holds on to a certain “colonial hangover”, when it comes to beauty ideals. She also mentioned about being awestruck by Deepika Padukone’s South Indianness in Om Shanti Om.

Sobhita Dhulipala talks about Deepika Padukone’s “South Indianness” in Om Shanti Om

During a recent interaction with The Quint, Sobhita Dhulipala mentioned that she has gained self-confidence and now she remains authentic to herself instead of trying to conform to any specific expectations. She also recalled how found comfort looking at the “South Indianness of Deepika Padukone’s beauty in Om Shanti Om” when she was a young girl. She also emphasized that celebrating dusky skin is important, “now more than ever.”

Sobhita Dhulipala on conventional beauty

While speaking about conventional beauty, Sobhita Dhulipala explained, “I am not even sure what is the conventional beauty...what is conventional actually what light eyes maybe. I don't even know how many Indians actually have light eyes but I'm not saying that is the standard, but there is a slightly colonial hangover when it comes to beauty. As an audience, I could not relate to that. Many of my heroes have looked separate from that. Like a Vyajayantimala, I do not know what category you put her in. Rekha ji. Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Smita Patil, Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, and Vidya Balan. All these women. They are all glamorous, charming, sexy, good-looking, and had a personality. These were my inspiration and I do not see how their looks came in the way of their success.”

About Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om, a romantic fantasy movie, marked Deepika Padukone’s debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It also featured Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Yuvika Chaudhary, and many more in the cast. The film was directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Om Shanti Om was released in the year 2007 and was also the highest-grossing film of the year.

