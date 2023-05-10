Did you know Sonam Bajwa auditioned for Deepika Padukone's role in Happy New Year? Story REVEALED

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani starrer Happy New Year was released in 2014 and it performed well at the box office. Deepika was seen in a quirky avatar in the Farah Khan directorial. Her dialogues went on to become viral on social media. Recently, in an interview, actress Sonam Bajwa, who works in Punjabi films, revealed that she auditioned for Deepika's part during her early days in the industry.

Sonam Bajwa recalls auditioning for Deepika Padukone's role in Happy New Year

While speaking to Mashable India, Sonam recalled her audition and called it 'special'. She said that she went for the audition with her mother. Revealing the story behind her audition, Sonam shared, "I didn’t have a car at that time. My mother was here for a few days and it was raining cats and dogs. They gave a scene for the audition. They gave me that scene ‘easy lagta hai Mohini ka dance’, and for dance, they asked me to perform on ‘Chikni Chameli’. I got an outfit ready for ‘Chikni Chameli’ and the clothes I was wearing, I was supposed to do my scene in those clothes."

The actress said that she and her mom were completely drenched by the time they reached the venue. She also revealed that it was the only time that her mom accompanied her for an audition. Sonam added, "I was feeling so bad that my mother, with those wet clothes, she patiently waited for me to give my audition. That audition that day will always be so special for me. The only time my mom has ever accompanied me for an audition was for this one."

Though the actress never got a chance to watch Happy New Year but she said that when she heard Deepika's dialogue from the film, she recalled it from her audition and said that the dialogue stood out for her too. She said, "While reading that scene while performing I knew it’s fun, it’s cute."

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in Punjabi films titled Godday Godday Cha and Carry on Jatta 3.