Did you know Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gatecrashed Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s first date?

Bollywood industry, which has been known for its larger than life wedding, is all set to witness yet another grand wedding now. We are talking about Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s much talked about wedding. As the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot today in Mumbai, did you know Karan and Rhea’s first date was gatecrashed by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja?

Yes! The revelation was made by Karan himself in a throwback post. The groom to be had shared a beautiful pic with his ladylove Rhea and Sonam which was clicked during a party. While Karan looked dapper in his dark blue coloured suit, Rhea opted for a golden coloured outfit. On the other hand, Sonam was a sight to behold in a black outfit with multi-coloured floral embroidery. The pic spoke volumes about the trio’s equation as they posed together for the camera. In the caption, Karan revealed that Sonam had crashed his first date with Rhea. He wrote, “She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you senior”.

Take a look at Karan Boolani’s throwback post with Rhea Kapoor and :

Meanwhile, talking about the wedding, it is going to be an intimate affair and the rituals will take place at the Kapoor residence today. To note, Sonam had earlier shared her excitement if Rhea and Karan decided to marry. Talking about it Zoom TV in a throwback interview, the Neerja actress said, “When she does get married I'll be very happy to tell you. They've been dating for 10 years, they've not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it'll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year”.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani Wedding: 5 times the groom to be proved he's a perfect fit in the Kapoor family