Did you know Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ was written by a transwoman?

Starring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is a ‘coming-of-age’ romantic drama with an unusual storyline. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The biggest inspiration for Sonam and Anil to do the film was to tell the story of the LGBTQ community through the lens of a father and daughter. It was one of the first films to touch upon the same-sex love angle and make it an open conversation within the family. The movie had managed to impress fans’ hearts and received praises. On the movie’s third anniversary, we bring to you an interesting and lesser-known fact about the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’.

Well, the movie’s script was unique, did you know who actually penned it? The screenplay of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was written by a transwoman. Gazal Dhaliwal, born as Gunraj, penned the script in 2 years. Back in 2018, Gazal shared a poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on her Instagram account and wrote, "Yay! I started writing this film 26 months back. So, you might say it was 2 years in the making. But I would say it was several decades in the making."

For those unaware, Gazal is also the writer of movies including Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha and Tanuja Chandra's Qarib Qarib Singlle. The talented writer also had appeared on the famous Aamir Khan's show, Satyameva Jayate. Gazal had revealed that she knew she was a woman trapped in a man's body since the age of five. "Mera janam ek galat sharir mein hua tha. Main ek ladke ke sharir mein paida hui thi. Lekin maine kabhi bhi andar se apne aap ko ladka mehsoos kiya hi nahi," she said on the show.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film also saw a reunion of the hit onscreen Jodi of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The two reunited on the silver screen after 11 years. The film was released on February 1, 2019.

