Did you know Sonam Kapoor charged mere Rs 11 for THIS film? Find out

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2013 directorial ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was a big hit. The movie, which was a biographical sports drama on the life of late Indian athlete Milkha Singh, starred Farhan Akhtar and in pivotal roles. In a recent reveal we learnt about the fees that Sonam Kapoor charged for the blockbuster movie. Rakeysh Omprakash, who is awaiting the release of his autobiography ‘The stranger in the mirror’ spoke about the same in his book.

In his memoir, the story about Sonam Kapoor will leave you in shock. Mehra revealed that Sonam agreed to work for ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ for Rs 11 only. Yes, you read it right! In the Farhan Akhtar starrer, Sonam had a short appearance. Her character Biro was Milkha Singh’s (Farhan Akhtar) love interest. “Sonam Kapoor benevolently accepted to play a guest appearance for a princely sum of Rs 11 only for her brief portrayal of Biro," informed Rakeysh through his autobiography.

Mehra further added that Sonam understood that the film was not a love story, instead, it was about a Partition survivor’s tryst with his horrific childhood. “She chose to accept Rs 11. She had a special appearance in the film. Both of us shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she is needed for just 7 days for the shoot and she praised us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the partition of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she wanted to contribute to the film as well. It was very nice of her,” added the filmmaker.

For the unversed, Rakeysh and Sonam Kapoor had first collaborated together in 2009 for the film ‘Delhi-6’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Also Read: Ahead of Toofaan release, a look at Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag