Did you know Sonam Kapoor styled herself in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo?

Sonam Kapoor is not just a Bollywood actress but also a global fashion icon, setting trends with her stylish outfits both in India and at international events. In an interesting revelation, Sonam shared that she took on the role of styling herself in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, where she starred opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Sonam Kapoor on styling herself in movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

In a recent statement, Sonam Kapoor reflected on her 2015 movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She highlighted the film's widespread success across India, noting that it worked exceptionally well. Sonam revealed an interesting tidbit about her role in the movie, sharing, “I had styled myself in the film; the western wear was what I had picked up, but all my Indian wear was designed by Anamika Khanna.”

Sonam further reflected on the impact of her styling choices in the movie. Recalling attending weddings and witnessing many girls wearing the same clothes from the film, she acknowledged the “power of cinema.” She admitted that she didn't initially understand it, but her director Sooraj Barjatya explained the phenomenon to her. He mentioned to her the green sari worn by Madhuri Dixit in one of his films and the lilac and yellow sari worn by Amrita Rao, emphasizing how these outfits had resonated with the audience.

Sonam also expressed her happiness and pride in the fact that in her late 20s, when she attended her friends' weddings, she observed many of them wearing the outfits she donned in the movie

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion mantra

Sonam Kapoor opened up about her approach to fashion, revealing that she has never followed any fashion handbook. Regarding her fashion mantra, she sees fashion as a form of expression. Being a Gemini, she explained that she wakes up with a different mood every day, embodying a different persona each day. According to Sonam, expressing oneself through clothing is a powerful way to convey who they are as individuals. She emphasized, “I feel, like anybody you see with whatever they wear, we can tell who they are, as people. It is one form of expression.”

Sonam has two upcoming projects on the horizon. One of them is Battle For Bittora, and the details of the other project have not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor makes stylish appearance at Paris' Business of Fashion Gala; poses with Usher - PIC