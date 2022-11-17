Did you know Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had a 'secret wedding'? Janhvi Kapoor spills the beans

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry currently. The actress was last seen in Mili, which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. It follows the titular character Mili Naudiyal, who gets stuck in a freezer and fights to stay alive. The film is a remake of his own 2019 Malayalam-language film Helen. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Janhvi gave her fans a sneak peek inside her Chennai home, which was the first home that her late mother Sridevi bought. 'Mom and dad had a secret wedding': Janhvi Kapoor

In the video shared by Vogue, Janhvi gave a glimpse of the 'memorabilia wall,' which was her mother's idea and features all their family pictures together. It also had late actress pictures from events including the time she won the Padma Shri in 2013, photos with Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and more. Later, she pointed at Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's wedding photos and revealed that it was their 'secret wedding.' The actress said: "This is mom and dad's wedding photo. This was some sort of a secret wedding, I think. Which is why they seem so tensed," she continued. Moments after, a confused Janhvi added, "I don't know if I was supposed to say that."

Boney Kapoor flew to Sridevi in Italy after a guy hit on her She also revealed how Boney once flew to Italy after a man flirted with Sridevi there. She was traveling with a friend, and was shell-shocked and exclaimed, ‘How dare he talk to me?’ As a joke, her friend told dad and soon after, the producer left Khushi and her behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with her. She added that they ended up having a 'little honeymoon there.’ Janhvi Kapoor work front Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

