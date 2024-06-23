Did you know Sridevi bribed kids with ice cream on Mr India set? Ahmed Khan reveals the reason

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's Mr. India remains a cult classic to this day, celebrated for their on-screen chemistry and the enduring plot that has made it a memorable film for generations. Choreographer and producer Ahmed Khan, who appeared as a child actor alongside these superstars, recently reminisced about amusing anecdotes from his time working with Sridevi, including her bribing kids with ice creams.

Sridevi bribed kids on Mr India set to learn break dance

During a recent chat with Siddharth Kanan, Ahmed Khan recalled that Sridevi was known to be reserved. He recalled observing as a child actor that off-camera, she maintained her reserved demeanor, but once filming began, she transformed into her character Seema and would immediately switch back to herself when the director called cut.

He admired her transformation into Michael Jackson, who spoke softly but had an explosive stage presence. Ahmed and the other children would marvel at her ability, considering her to be "mahaan" (great). Initially, she wasn’t very friendly with them, but over time, she became quite friendly.

He further recalled one funny incident where Khan became friends with Sridevi. Khan recounted that during the shooting of the hospital scene following a bomb blast where a character died, which was a serious moment, Sridevi took them to a doctor's room and offered them ice cream.

She jokingly said to them, "I’m not giving you this because I like you; you have to teach me break dancing." They then proceeded to teach her some dance moves, which marked the beginning of their friendship.

Sridevi's filmography

Sridevi's filmography boasts a range of impressive performances. For dramatic impact, look no further than Sadma or Lamhe where she even tackles a dual role. Her comedic talents shine in Chaalbaaz, the latter featuring a hilarious double act.

And of course, no mention of Sridevi is complete without her romantic charm. Chandni is a classic love story, while English Vinglish marked a heartwarming return with a comedic twist.

