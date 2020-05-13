Did you know Sridevi named Janhvi Kapoor after THIS character from one of her hit films?

As per reports, the story of how Sridevi picked a name for Janhvi Kapoor is extremely interesting as she got inspired by a character from one of her films.

Among the popular stars among the Gen-Z, Janhvi Kapoor is the one who has managed to make a mark with her debut film Dhadak. The gorgeous actor and daughter of and Boney Kapoor is on her way to becoming a star with her line up of films like Takht, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2. On a personal note, Janhvi was extremely close to her late mom and actress Sridevi, who used to dote on her. Sridevi also used to share adorable photos with Janhvi on her social media handles and often used to step out for events with her.

But, do you know the story behind Janhvi Kapoor’s name? As per reports, Janhvi Kapoor was born around the time when Sridevi’s film, Judaai, with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar, became a hit. The film was also produced by Janhvi’s dad and producer Boney Kapoor and it was a success by the time Janhvi was born on March 6, 1997. The film starred Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar as the leading ladies. Urmila’s name in the film was Janhvi. Reportedly, inspired by it, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor decided to name their elder daughter Janhvi.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor posing with dad Boney Kapoor, sis Khushi Kapoor in throwback pic from Italy is too cute to miss

Yes, the film was a success and to celebrate that, they reportedly decided to name their girl after the character, Janhvi from Judaai. The even more interesting fact comes much later. While Janhvi was born in 1997, her younger sister was born in 2000. Boney Kapoor also produced a film by the name of his younger daughter, Khushi that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan and it was released 3 years after Khushi’s birthday. While that film didn’t manage to do well, we all know now how Janhvi Kapoor was reportedly named by Sridevi after Urmila’s character from the hit film Judaai.

Check out story behind Janhvi Kapoor’s name below:

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently remembered her mom, Sridevi on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She shared adorable throwback photos from her childhood with mum Sridevi and remembered her on the occasion. Often, Janhvi has stated that she misses her mom and has expressed the same in several interviews. On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It stars her, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Credits :Lehren

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×