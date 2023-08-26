Did you know Sridevi once 'barged’ into daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s school because of a guy?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and rising actresses of Bollywood. In just a short span of time, she has carved a name for herself with an unconventional repertoire of films. Janhvi made her debut in 2018 in Dhadak which turned out to be a commercial success. However, she went through a personal loss right before its release as her mother and legendary actress Sridevi passed away.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about Sridevi

In a conversation with Kusha Kapila on Swipe Ride with Tinder, Janhvi unveiled that her mother once showed up at her school. This was over the suspicion that Janhvi might be dating a boy. She said, “Mumma came to my school when she found out this guy had a crush on me. She came to school and complained to my teacher. She’s barged into school, and she’s like, ‘I did not send her to the school so all of this rubbish could happen.’”

The actress was also asked whether Bollywood has shaped her idea of love. “It really depends on your frame of mind and the people in your life. Yes it has influenced my view on love a lot. Like, if a person isn’t that tadpaoing and dying for me and thinking about me, I’m like, then, ‘What are you doing? This isn’t fast food,” she added.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in her hotel room in Dubai. Her death was extensively covered by the Indian media. Janhvi's debut movie Dhadak was released on July 20 in the same year.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The movie met with mixed to negative critical response over its comparison of a holocaust to relationship problems. Recently, she came out in its defense saying that the movie's heart was in the right place. She will be next seen paired with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Janhvi has been shooting for the drama Ulajh which revolves around an Indian Foreign Service officer. Apart from these two, she will be also seen in the Telugu movie Devara which also stars Jr. NTR.

