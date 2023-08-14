Did you know Sridevi shot Kate Nahin Kat Te song from Mr India while 'burning with fever'? Details inside

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled Sridevi, one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, on her 60th birth anniversary. Both of them had worked together in two wonderful and popular films namely, Mr. India and Joshilaay. On August 13, director Shekhar Kapur took to Instagram to share an anecdote from the sets of Mr. India.

Sridevi danced on Kate Nahin Kat Te song in high fever

On the 60th birth anniversary of Sridevi, director Shekhar Kapur shared an anecdote from one of his iconic films Mr. India which was released in 1987. The film featured Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The director recalled that while shooting for the film’s song Kate Nahin Kat Te, Sridevi was suffering from a high fever.

While taking to Instagram to share a photo of Sridevi draped in blue chiffon saree, Kapur wrote, “Happy Birthday SriDevi … wherever you are .. We promised each other at least one more film, after Mr India , if not more. But you left us. Left us with broken hearts and amazing memories. I remember the days we were filming this iconic song, the iconic image of ‘I Love you’ .. you hid from me that you were running a high fever… and you were in numbing pain.. That everyone advised you to rest, and certainly not allow yourself to get wet, that you could land up being seriously ill .. I only found out from our Choreographer Saroj Khan after we had finished shooting. You made her swear she wouldn’t tell me .. I remember the days we shot, take after take, day after day. And you would come up to me after every shot .. ‘It’s ok na ?.. you sure .. pucca? shall we do it again? I can see in your eyes you are not fully satisfied’ And all the time you were burning with fever and in a lot of pain .. That’s what you did throughout Mr India .. you had that instinct of knowing whether I was completely happy with your shot or not .. even with a flick of my eyes .. You would search in my eyes to see if there was a hint of a doubt .. so no wonder your performance in Mr India still stands out as one of the most iconic performances in Hindi films for all of time .. We miss you , Sri ..” Have a look:

About Sridevi’s demise

It was in February, 2018 when Sridevi was pronounced dead in her hotel room where her husband Boney Kapoor, had found her. It was further announced by Sanjay Kapoor, her brother-in-law, that the actress had a cardiac arrest. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.