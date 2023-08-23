Did you know Suhana Khan walked The Archies sets with a book like dad Shah Rukh Khan? Co-star Koel Purie shares

Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-producer Gauri Khan, has been in the headlines ever since she announced her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. Recently, at a book launch, Koel Purie, Khan’s co-star revealed that Suhana is an avid reader. She even mentioned that one quality Suhana Khan shares with her dad Shah Rukh Khan which speaks volumes of her following her father’s footsteps.

Suhana Khan walked on The Archies sets with a book just like dad Shah Rukh Khan

In a conversation with The Lallantop, Koel Purie, who will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, revealed an interesting habit of Suhana Khan. At the same time, Koel also shared how she approached Suhana to be a part of her book launch.

During the conversation, the author of Clearly Invisible In Paris, shared, “I was launching my book. I want numbers. I was very blatant about who I know, who is the biggest celebrity who I am comfortable with. I just wrapped up The Archies recently so I thought of asking Suhana. She is also my friend now.”

Purie went on to call Suhana an “interesting person,” and said that the actress is a reader because “she used to walk around with a book on set, like her father.”

At the event, Purie shared that she enjoys Suhana’s company, “her brain,” “her humour,” and the author is aware that the latter enjoys hers too.

Revisiting the time when Koel asked Suhana to be a part of her book launch, the author revealed that Khan was initially hesitant but after her pitch, she readily agreed. Koel shared, “She (Suhana) said, ‘Koel, you know I can do anything with you. I love that but let me think about this’. I was also very clear that ‘Suhana, this is a literary event. No one has seen that side of you. People know you as a fashion icon, beauty person, actor, no one knows your brain yet’. She said yes very soon after that.”

Suhana Khan’s work front

Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As the name suggests, the film is based on the American comic book series. Along with Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will also mark their acting debuts. The film will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in lead roles.