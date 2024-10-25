Did you know Sunidhi Chauhan worked as an AD on Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Tamasha? Reveals ‘fixing’ few things in the popular tabletop scene

Sunidhi Chauhan, renowned for her enchanting voice, has captured hearts for years, but her interests extend beyond singing. She delved into filmmaking by assisting Imtiaz Ali on Tamasha, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Recently, she revealed that she fixed a few things during the iconic tabletop scene of the lead actors.

In a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Sunidhi Chauhan shared her experience assisting on the film Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She expressed her admiration for Ali and how their familiarity led him to invite her to join the project. Although she was filming her own show at the time, she seized the opportunity to observe the filmmaking process.

The iconic singer admitted feeling 'terrified' by the responsibilities of being an assistant director, including managing crowds during shoots. She noticed that onlookers recognized her, often commenting on her resemblance to the famous singer.

She revealed that she was in Delhi for the Agar Tum Saath Ho shoot and shared, “I fixed a few things in the shot ki kisi ki baithna crowd mein jo junior artists hote hai." (I adjusted a few details in the shot, like how certain junior artists would sit in the crowd). She added that she got to work on a few things because that was part of her role.

As she watched Imtiaz direct Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, she marveled at how he guided the actors without relying on the lens or monitor. Instead, he directed them directly, making her feel like she was witnessing the creation of the film through his unique perspective.

Sunidhi Chauhan described the experience as magical, appreciating the way the actors began to embody Ali's style, capturing the essence of his filmmaking.

Initially overlooked, Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha has since become a beloved film celebrated for its unique storytelling and the electrifying chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

While audiences were initially drawn to the film for the romance between the former real-life couple, Tamasha unfolded as a layered journey of self-discovery, transcending the typical love story. The film’s deep narrative resonated over time, ultimately appreciated as an inspiring tale of identity and purpose. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tamasha now holds a cherished place as one of Imtiaz Ali's most impactful works.

