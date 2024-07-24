Did you know Suniel Shetty gifted Mukesh Chhabra his bungalow for casting daughter Athiya Shetty in Hero?

Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty made her debut in 2015 with the film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. This Nikkhil Advani directorial saw a casting by Mukesh Chhabra who is one of the best in the business. Recently while speaking on the Bharti TV channel, the seasoned casting director revealed how the dad Shetty gifted him a huge bungalow after Hero happened as a note of gratitude.

When Suneil Shetty gifted his Aram Nagar bungalow to Mukesh Chhabra

Calling Suniel Shetty ‘one of the best human beings in Mumbai’, Mukesh revealed that he had a small office while casting for Hero. But it was Hera Pheri actor who stepped in to offer his Aram Nagar bungalow named 160 to Mukesh. Even when Chhabra said that he was under a lot of pressure, Shetty assured him to not worry and keep doing good work.

Mukesh added, “That man doesn't tell anyone the good deeds he does. He gave me such a huge bungalow at Aram Nagar. He said don't worry about rent. You've done so much for my daughter, just take this bungalow.” The Dangal casting guy then started his work in that office, decorated, got a new logo, and inaugurated it officially.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty reveals the perception he’s a businessman is untrue; opens up about 'priceless' Khandala home

He recalled several actors had turned up that day including Rajkummar Rao. He along with his close friends grew his company to such an extent that now he has offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, and London.

Advertisement

On the work front

Athiya's debut movie Hero was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film by the same name starring Jackie Shroff and was met with mixed-to-positive reviews upon release. Athiya further starred in films Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor before taking an indefinite break from acting. She later got married to cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023.

The actress’ brother Ahan Shetty made his acting debut with Milan Luthria's 2021 film Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. Suniel, on the other hand, will be soon seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput will always hold special place in my heart, says Mukesh Chhabra as Dil Bechara clocks 4 years