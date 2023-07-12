Did you know Suniel Shetty is also affected by rising tomato prices? Actor says he eats ‘fewer tomatoes’ now

The steep rise in tomato prices is a topic of conversation everywhere. From news channels to memes on social media, the soaring prices of tomatoes has become a hot topic all over the country. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has also now commented on the issue, sharing that he has also been affected by the rising prices of tomatoes. He said that people feel actors and superstars don’t have to deal with such issues, but that’s not the case!

Suniel Shetty on the rising prices of tomatoes

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Suniel Shetty said that his wife Mana Shetty only buys vegetables for one or two days, as they believe in eating fresh produce. However, he added that the prices of tomatoes have been skyrocketing these days, and it has been affecting their kitchen as well. “I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well," said Suniel Shetty.

Suniel Shetty is not only a Bollywood star but also a restaurateur. He also loves growing various fruits and vegetables at his farmhouse in Khandala, and he often shares videos of the same. In the interview, Suniel Shetty added that he buys fruits and vegetables from an app. He said that with the growing prices of tomatoes, everyone, including him, has had to compromise on taste and quality. “I order from the app, but not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce... I am also a restaurateur, and I’ve always bargained for best prices. But with rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too,” said Suniel Shetty.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in the series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, co-starring Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, and Karanvir Sharma.

