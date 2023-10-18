Did you know Sunny Deol starts his day with 'paranthas' and mostly prefers home-cooked meals?

Sunny Deol who was last seen in the recent blockbuster film Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel, has frequently discussed his childhood and how his family, despite enjoying food, has always had straightforward tastes when it comes to meals. Recently, Sunny Deol and his younger son, Rajveer Deol, disclosed some interesting details about one another. Rajveer also mentioned his father's love for adventure and how he enjoys traveling and discovering new places.

Sunny Deol opens up on his food habits

During a recent interaction with Curly Tales, Sunny Deol spoke about his food habits and mentioned that, similar to many Punjabi families, he begins his day with “paranthas.” Opening up on the same, he added that he mostly prefers home-cooked means. He said, “We've consistently had homemade meals. Typically, our meals included one vegetable dish, one dal, and curd. We didn't need anything more, and we were happy with that.”

Rajveer Deol reveals Sunny Deol is “quite adventurous”

Sunny Deol mentioned that he used to spend a lot of time in Punjab when he was younger. He said, “I spent many years living in Punjab. Until 1980, I used to stay there for around 3-4 months each year. We lived in a village, and I learned a lot of things there. I learned how to swim there. I used to jump from the bridge into the pond and float to the shore. I have fond memories of going to the fields with my uncles early in the morning on a bullock cart. All of it was very beautiful.”

Rajveer Deol added to it and mentioned that his father Sunny Deol is “quite adventurous” and doesn't rely on GPS, preferring to explore unexplored locations. The actor who debuted with the recent film Dono said, “He just travels to anywhere and he doesn’t need GPS and has explored a wide variety of places himself. He explores places which you can’t even find.” To this Sunny Deol chimed in while agreeing to his son and said, “I am the most adventurous.”

Rajveer Deol made his acting debut with the recent film Dono which also stars Paloma Dhillon in the lead role. The film hit the big screen on October 5, this year. While Sunny Deol on the other hand is reveling in the success of Gadar 2 and has also signed his next project with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan.

