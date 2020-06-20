Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput bought his first bike from the money he earned by giving tuitions?

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and later, he was seen in films such as Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of college, and instead of heading to Stanford University from where he had a scholarship offer, the Kedarnath actor came to Mumbai to become an actor. Well, he did become a famous television actor and later, made his way into Bollywood, however, little did we know that this intelligent chap would bid adieu to his fans and family at an early age of 34. Now ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, fans of the actor have been sharing old photos and videos and today, we stumbled upon Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback picture from his Facebook page, where he is seen posing with his brand new bike.

Well, Sushant, who was quite active on social media, posted a photo back in 2006 with his bike and informed his fans that he bought the bike with the money he earned by giving tuitions to engineering students. Well, this photo is a simple reminder of the fact that besides being an amazing actor, he was supremely intelligent and hardworking.

Post his untimely demise, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with the actor's death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against , , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor. In the case, the advocate has alleged that Sushant was ousted from seven films and that some projects did not even release and which is why th actor was forced him to claim his life.

Check out the post here:

