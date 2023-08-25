Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput said no to a lot of films because of Shekhar Kapur's Paani?

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his debut with Kai Po Che!, passed away in June 2020. His untimely demise left the entire industry shocked. After his unfortunate demise, Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, was released on an OTT platform. His performance was highly praised by the audience and his fans. Recently, casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh revealed how Sushant was excited about teaming up with Shekhar Kapur for Paani.

'Sushant Singh Rajput was very excited about Paani'

Recently, during the Art of Acting conversation tour in the US, Mukesh, who will soon make his acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, spoke about Paani in detail. He also recalled how Sushant was looking forward to working with the renowned director Shekhar Kapur. Chhabra went on to reveal during the interaction that the late actor rejected a lot of films because of Paani. He shared that everyone in the industry felt that after becoming a star, Sushant was acting 'arrogant'. But rubbished the same and clarified that he was genuinely happy and excited about the film. He added, "Everyone wants to work with Shekhar Kapur. I was there when he was confirmed for the film. He was happy like a child after the news. Unfortunately, the film didn't happen."

Advertisement

Reportedly, the film was shelved after Aditya Chopra's production house backed out of the film. After Sushant passed away, Kapur took to Twitter and shared that Paani will get made one day. His tweet read, "If you want to journey with the Gods or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion, in humility. God willing, Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance."

In 2022, Shekhar Kapur confirmed to Pinkvilla that he was planning to revive Paani. He had said, "Yes I have plans to revive Paani, and am in touch with a few producers to discuss the possibility. Hopefully next year, but let’s talk when everything is locked. It’s a dramatic script about many relationships including a love story, and water is the key to the love story. It’s a very spiritual story, for water is the key in every faith in the world. The film will also be shot in English, Flow.. The Story of Water."

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani recalls advising Sushant Singh Rajput 'to not kill himself' before his demise: Called Amit Sadh..