Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to do film offered by doctor who treated him on MS Dhoni biopic sets?

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and his last film will be Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, as he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Post Sushant’s untimely demise, actors and netizens pointed fingers at nepotism for sabotaging his career, and for making him feel like an ‘outsider’. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was replaced in a series of films due to Bollywood bigwigs and post his demise, Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter to confirm that Sushant was really upset as he wrote, “Knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours.”

And now, reports suggest that while shooting for M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, when Sushant had fallen sick, the doctor who treated Sushant Singh Rajput had also approached him for a movie. That’s right! According to a report, Dr Razi Ahmed, who had treated Sushant for a cold and cough when he was shooting for the film in Ranchi, had apparently narrated a script idea t the late actor while treating him on the sets over the course of their three meetings and what was interesting is that Sushant had agreed to be part of the film.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the doctor had even asked Sushant if he would play the lead role in his mystery-thriller and to this, the Kedarnath actor had replied in agreement. During an interview, Dr Razi said that when he met Sushant, the story of his novel on the Palamu Fort was in the nascent stage in his mind and he recalled asking Sushant whether he would be willing to play the lead role in his story if it ever got made into a film, he had happily said ‘why not’? On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video with Pinkvilla here:

