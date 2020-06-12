Did you know Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman Shawl hid his age from the actress during their early conversations?

Sushmita Sen is all set to mark her comeback to acting with her debut web show titled Aarya and the show will begin streaming on June 19, 2020

Unlike other celebs, Sushmita Sen has never ever shied away from talking about her love life -from sharing loved-up photos with beau Rohman Shawl on Instagram to publicly stepping out with him, this Former Miss Universe has always redefined relationship goals for us, and we totally love Rohman and Sush’s rapport. Now we all know that Sushmita and Rohman are dating each other since a couple of years, however, netizens and all of her fans have always been curious about the deets of their first meeting and during an interview, Sushmita Sen spilled the beans on how she met Rohman.

Little did we know that Instagram was where Sushmita and Rohman first interacted with each other. That’s right! While technology played cupid for Sushmita and Rohman, we all know that Sushmita and Rohman have an age gap of 15 years, for Sushmita is 44 and Rohman is 29, and during the interview, Sushmita revealed that while chatting with Rohman, whenever she used to quiz him about his age, he used to dodge the question because deep inside, Rohman, who was madly in love with the actress, didn’t want age to play a spoiler in their relationship.

During the interview, Sushmita Sen revealed that she usually never opens her Instagram DMs, but as luck had it, she accidentally opened the DM and she was pleasantly surprised to read Rohman’s message and she also replied to his DM as she was drawn to his niceness and kindness. Sushmita said that whenever she used to ask Rohman about his age, “he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation,” shared the actress. On the work front, Sushmita Sen is all set to make her comeback to acting with her debut web show titled Aarya and talking about the show, it is directed by Ram Madhvani, the show will begin streaming on June 19, 2020.

Check out Sushmita Sen and Rohman's photos here:

