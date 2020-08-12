Did you know Sushmita Sen’s laptop wallpaper features beau Rohman Shawl? The actress shares a glimpse

Sushmita Sen was last seen in web show Aarya and as per reports, the makers of Aarya will soon make season 2 of the show

Sushmita Sen is a true-blue diva and ever since she has made her Instagram debut, she has been entertaining fans with her candid photos and workout videos. And today, this Former Miss Universe shared a supremely cute video on social media wherein Sushmita captures a video of her daughters- Alisha and Renne enjoying the rains and alongside the video, she wrote, “#familia capturing moments of abandonment!! locked down..sealed in...and yet the spirit dances in the rain!! #truefreedom #highspirits #happyvibes #simple #sharing #thisfeeling #happyjanmashtami #duggadugga Picture of @rohmanshawl shot by #yourstruly I love you guys!!!..”

Well, while her daughters are dancing, what caught our attention was a glimpse of Sushmita’s laptop that had a wallpaper of beau Rohman Shawl. That’s right! Looks like, this Main Hoon Na actress was working on her laptop when her daughters decided to go out in the balcony to enjoy the weather and while recording her daughters, Sush gave her fans a quick sneak-peek of her laptop which had a wallpaper of Rohman Shawl. Aww we go!

During a recent interaction with fans on social media, Sushmita Sen was asked about nepotism and as to who did she survive in Bollywood and to this, this Former Miss Universe said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen was asked how she survived Nepotism in Bollywood and the actor’s reply is sure to win your hearts

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×