  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Did you know Sushmita Sen’s laptop wallpaper features beau Rohman Shawl? The actress shares a glimpse

Sushmita Sen was last seen in web show Aarya and as per reports, the makers of Aarya will soon make season 2 of the show
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: August 12, 2020 07:31 am
Did you know Sushmita Sen’s laptop wallpaper features beau Rohman Shawl The actress shares a glimpseDid you know Sushmita Sen’s laptop wallpaper features beau Rohman Shawl The actress shares a glimpse

Sushmita Sen is a true-blue diva and ever since she has made her Instagram debut, she has been entertaining fans with her candid photos and workout videos. And today, this Former Miss Universe shared a supremely cute video on social media wherein Sushmita captures a video of her daughters- Alisha and Renne enjoying the rains and alongside the video, she wrote, “#familia capturing moments of abandonment!! locked down..sealed in...and yet the spirit dances in the rain!! #truefreedom #highspirits #happyvibes #simple #sharing #thisfeeling #happyjanmashtami #duggadugga Picture of @rohmanshawl shot by #yourstruly I love you guys!!!..”

Well, while her daughters are dancing, what caught our attention was a glimpse of Sushmita’s laptop that had a wallpaper of beau Rohman Shawl. That’s right! Looks like, this Main Hoon Na actress was working on her laptop when her daughters decided to go out in the balcony to enjoy the weather and while recording her daughters, Sush gave her fans a quick sneak-peek of her laptop which had a wallpaper of Rohman Shawl. Aww we go!

During a recent interaction with fans on social media, Sushmita Sen was asked about nepotism and as to who did she survive in Bollywood and to this, this Former Miss Universe said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen was asked how she survived Nepotism in Bollywood and the actor’s reply is sure to win your hearts

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement