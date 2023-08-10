Did you know Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee lent her voice to new show Taali?

Actress Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Taali. She will be seen in a very different avatar, essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The trailer of the series was released recently, and Sushmita received a lot of praise for her bold and fierce performance. Now, the actress has revealed that her daughter Renee Sen who is an emerging actor herself, has voiced the mahamritunjaya mantra in the show.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee lends her voice to series Taali

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on August 9, Wednesday, and revealed that her daughter Renee had chanted the mahamritunjaya mantra in her upcoming show Taali. She shared a beautiful monochrome picture of Renee with the audio of the mantra playing in the background. She also penned a lovely note appreciating her voice and talent. The Main Hoon Na actress wrote in the caption, “Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya. Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it!!!”

She expressed her gratitude to her daughter and also gave a shout out to the transgender community. “Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she said. Have a look:

Renee’s reaction to Sushmita Sen’s post on her voice in Taali

Sushmita’s daughter took to the comments and thanked her mother for giving her the opportunity. She wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity Maa, this is a dream come true in every sense !! I am so grateful and feel blessed... I love you!!!” Fans also reacted and shared their happiness for the mother and daughter. One fan said, “How lovely ...got goosebumps when she sang Ommm,” while another commented, “Proud moment for you as mother your daughter has real soulful voice . Blessings to her n best wishes. Beautiful.”

The series Taali is set to premiere on JioCinema on the occasion of Independence Day.

