Did you know Taapsee Pannu wasn’t Kanika Dhillon’s first choice for Haseen Dillruba? Actress spills beans

Taapsee Pannu’s character Rani Saxena in the 2021 romantic thriller movie Haseen Dillruba made a place in the minds of her fans. Looking back, it feels like no one else could have played the role of a dual-faced housewife like her. But did you know she was not the first choice for the movie?

During an interview with The Indian Express, the actress stated that even though she was interested in the script, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon had approached and almost finalized another actor to play the lead role in the movie. The Chashme Baddoor actress stated that she heard from Kanika that she has a story of this sort for the Netflix thriller.

In fact, Taapsee Pannu also showed her interest in the movie. But before she could even read the script, she went away to shoot for a film. By the time she returned, she had learned that Kanika had already narrated the film to some other actor, and they were proceeding to lock things soon.

But since fate wanted her to lead the movie, she got a call from the screenwriter who asked her to drive down to her office for the script narration without asking her any more questions. Eventually, the Dunki actress was narrated the script, and after it ended, she laughed and exclaimed, “Ye meri kismat mein thi (I was meant to do this film), I had told you before.” Haseen Dillruba was an instant yes from her side.

The Mission Mangal actress further stated that she wasn’t the ideal cast for it, barring the gray shade of the character. “Because anything grey that is not right on paper, I am the go-to person,” Pannu divulged, adding that since nothing was suiting her casting in the film, she was all the more excited to be a part of it.

For the uninformed, Pannu is gearing up for the release of the sequel to the film, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Helmed by Jayprad Desai, the movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

