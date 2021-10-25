Did you know Tahira Kashyap once forgot her son at a restaurant?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently opened up about the challenges she had faced as a new mother and revealed that one of her mistakes was forgetting her baby at a restaurant and leaving after she finished her meal. Yes, you read it right.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tahira Kashyap recalled how she forgot her first child, son Viraajveer in a restaurant. She said, “I also forgot my child in a restaurant. I did not forget the bag or the bill but I forgot my child. The waiter came running to me and said ‘Maam aap apna baccha bhool gae’ (Maam you forgot your kid)’." Tahira said she was so embarrassed as people around her started staring.

"I have done those, I have dropped my kids school on public holidays, only to get those looks from the kids. These blunders do not cease to happen even today but now I am more forgiving of myself. Even during my illness, when my mom took over things. She was the one who gave their tiffins to the children and I was worried ‘Oh, she gave cheese sandwiches to them two days in a row. How unhealthy!’ But now I am like ‘how does it even matter?’ Now I have learnt to let go,” added Tahira.

Tahira Kashyap is all set to make her feature debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie will also feature Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Sharmaji Ki Beti is expected to be a story of Sharmas that will be relatable to every person around irrespective of their age, families, fantasies etc as it will be a story of mothers, daughters, partners, friends and above that womanhood. It will be a new phase for Tahira who has already carved a niche for herself as an author and director.