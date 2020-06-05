Did you know Taimur Ali Khan addresses Sara Ali Khan as ‘Gol’? The Kedarnath actress reveals

During a recent interview, Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan had revealed that Taimur Ali Khan calls her ‘Gol’; Read on

As much as we wait for the paparazzi to pap , Aryan, , Shanaya Kapoor, and other star kids, we equally wait to get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son- Taimur Ali Khan. Whenever this star kid steps out of his house- be it his airport looks, play date videos or photos with cousin Inaaya, Tim always manages to hog the limelight. Often, we also snap Tim chilling with Sara Ali Khan and , especially on festivals such as Diwali, Rakhi and others and therefore, we got our hands on a throwback interview in which Kedarnath actress Sara Ali khan revealed what Taimur calls her.

In the throwback interview, Sara Ali Khan revealed that whenever Taimur sees her, he reacts by saying ‘Gol’. Yes, when Sara was asked about the cutest thing Taimur has done for her, Sara revealed, "He calls me 'Gol'." Also, Sara in the interview, revealed that Taimur calls Kareena Kapoor Khan, 'Amma', Saif 'Abba', Ibrahim 'Bhai'. When Sara was asked as to why does he called her “Gol”, the actress revealed that she has no idea as to why he addresses her as Gol because she is definitely not 'Gol' (fat) anymore.

Amid quarantine, Taimur Ali Khan has been painting his balcony wall, playing with daddy Saif Ali Khan, and also, getting a haircut from Saif. As for Kareena, she has been treating her Instafam with cute photos and posts of Tim and Saif and also, giving us a glimpse into her kaftan series while she indulges in self-care. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ’s Takht and ’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's photos here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a scene stealer in THIS happy family photo with Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karisma

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×