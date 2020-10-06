Did you know Taimur Ali Khan is learning Spanish? Happy Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos with his teacher

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan were papped at the Mumbai airport as they headed to Pataudi. Besides some downtime at Pataudi, Kareena will also join in Delhi for the shooting of laal Singh Chaddha. That said, today, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is five months pregnant, took to Instagram to share photos of Taimur with his Spanish teacher. Yes, little Tim is learning Spanish amid lockdown and while he attended the classes online in Mumbai, his teacher came to meet him at Pataudi palace.

Taimur Ali Khan’s Spanish teacher, Eshleen S. Jolly, paid a visit to the Pataudi palace in Gurgaon to meet her student and thanks to social media, Bebo shared a series of pictures. While in one photo, we can see Taimur posing with his Spanish teacher, in the other photo, we can see Kareena posing for a photo with Tim’s teacher. Alongside the phoot, she wrote, “Finally got to meet my Spanish student off screen,” followed by a heart emoji.

In another photo, Taimur is seen gifting an yellow flower to Ms.Eshleen. Also, Kareena is seen wearing a monochrome kaftan while posing for a photo. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, Kareena celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai and on the day, she celebrated with her parents, sister Lolo and BFF Amrita Arora.

