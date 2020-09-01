Did you know Taimur Ali Khan loves to eat ‘laddoos’? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s BFF Malaika Arora reveals

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ﻿enthralling her fans with her social media posts and from sharing photos of Taimur Ali Khan to sharing loved-up photos with hubby , Bebo’s Insta game is on point. And a few days back, when a preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited with her family for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she shared amazing photos on Instagram. In the photo, we can see Taimur Ali Khan posing with Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Samaira, and alongside the photo, Kareena’s caption read, “All my favourite humans..”

While fans showered immense love on the photo, BFF Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, left comments on the photo. But amidst all the comments, it was ’s comment that stole the show as she wrote, “Tim loving the laddoos." Well, if you see closely, Taimur is seen holding a laddoo in his hand and clearly, we agree with Malaika’s comment. A few days back, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan were papped outsidse Amrita’s residence as they met for a girls’ lunch date and later, Bebo shared photos from their evening soiree.

Now as we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child and Saif and Bebo officially announced the news as they released a statement that read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

