Did you know Taimur Ali Khan loves wearing these pair of shoes? Check It out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Right from Taimur's school day events to his outfits to toys, the star kid is a sensation. But did you know that Taimur has a pair of favourite shoes? Check it out below.

If there is one star kid that has made heads turn and make everyone take note of what he is up to, it is undoubtedly Taimur Ali Khan. The little muchkin is one of the most papped celebrities and his photos with mum Kareena and dad often go viral on social media. Right from Taimur's school day events to his outfits to toys, the star kid is a sensation. But did you know that Taimur has a pair of favourite shoes? Or at least a pair of black shoes that he prefers to wear every now and then.

Taimur has been snapped multiple times in his favourite pair. From airports to on set with mum Kareena and dad Saif, the star kid seems to have grown a liking towards this comforable pair of shoes.

In a recent video that had gone viral, Taimur was having fun on the set of a photoshoot. While he was responsible for blowing air on mum Kareena, the young lad had tonnes of fun while at it. In the video, he can see donning those shoes.

Check out photos and videos of Taimur in his favourite shoes below:

Thanks to fan clubs, it is rather impossible to miss out on Taimur's videos and unseen photos. He was recently seen a day ago on Holi in his white suit and pyjama. He also played with a few colours as pictures from the Khan's Holi celebrations were shared on social media.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More