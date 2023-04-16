Did you know that Jordan Fisher was diagnosed with eating disorder when her wife was pregnant?

Popular actor Jordan Fisher is currently making headlines after he opened up about being diagnosed with an eating disorder when his wife was pregnant. The actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. The Sweeney Todd star and his wife Ellie Fisher welcomed their first child in June 2022. Recently, in an interview, Jordan opened up about the tough time when her wife was pregnant and he was diagnosed with an eating disorder.

Jordan Fisher reveals getting diagnosed with eating disorder when her wife was pregnant

A few days back, Jordan was on The Drew Barrymore Show where he told host Drew Barrymore that he was diagnosed with a serious disorder when Ellie was five months pregnant. He was quoted saying, “I just knew that I had reflux and like all of these things that were making it difficult for me to eat and didn’t realize that there were all of these traumas from my childhood that I needed to work through in therapy.” He further revealed that he lost almost 30 pounds at that time. “I’ve actually never talked about this out loud on a platform like this at all. And man, I’m so glad that I made it through that desert because here we are now talking to you. I am so much stronger,” said Jordan.

Jordan Fisher talks about future plans

Jordan and Elli tied the knot in 2020 at Walt Disney World. Talking about his future plans, the actor said that he is looking forward to making more memories with his wife and daughter and continuing to focus on his work, which brings him joy and happiness. He said, “That, to me, is what sets my joy and my happiness, like what’s innate and lives inside of me apart from everything else.”

