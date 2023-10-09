Did you know that OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi has watched THIS many films in his lifetime?

Actor Pankaj Tripathi stepped into the world of acting in 2004 and proceeded to dive into various iconic roles. From OMG 2, to Luka Chuppi, Tripathi has never skipped a chance to entertain his audience with his noteworthy performances. Recently, the actor opened up on not consuming any content mentioning how he has watched only 50 films in his life, out of which, 80% have been Irrfan Khan’s movies.

Pankaj Tripathi reveals watching merely 50 films in his lifetime

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, best known for his role as Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur, has recently revealed that he has watched merely 50 films in his lifetime and also noted how 80% of the number has been Irrfan Khan’s movies. “I have watched 50 films in my entire life, not more than that. Out of these, 80 percent are Irrfan Khan's films. Pehle jab samay hota tha toh I used to watch independent movies but ab toh theatre gaye hue bhi chaar saal hogae honge (Earlier, when I used to get time, I used to watch independent movies. But now it’s been four years since I went to the theater). I don't even remember the last commercial film that I watched,” A report by Hindustan Times quoted Tripathi as saying and adding that he cannot binge-watch as he finds it difficult to sit at one place for a long time.

Pankaj Tripathi also mentioned that he has not watched a lot of content and that makes his acting original and not inspired by anyone. The actor also stated that he watches his own scenes in fast-forward mode and goes for a walk. He also revealed indulging in cooking and gardening on his days off.

Pankaj discloses watching his own films to self analyze and understand flaws

Noting that he watches his own films after 6 months of release, Tripathi stated that he watches them to revisit and analyze his performances and prepare for projects further. “Apne project ke bhi 6 maheene ke baad kuch scenes nikaal kar dekh leta hu main (I watched some scenes of my own project after 6 months). That too when I have to revise my performance and see how my character behaved in the first season, in order to prepare myself for the second season of any show. Or if someone has appreciated me a lot for a particular scene, I watch it to see ki aisa kya hai ki itna appreciation mil raha hain. (I watch it to see what is garnering so much appreciation). Or for self-criticism and to understand my flaws," the actor stated.

