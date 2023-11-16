Did you know The Railway Men actor R Madhavan auditions directors before working with them?

Bollywood star R. Madhavan has till now explored almost all designations in the film industry. We already know how talented an actor he is, but he has also held the title of a screenwriter and producer for some projects. Last year, he also made his directorial debut with the biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. In a recent interview, the artist revealed that he auditions directors before working with them.

R. Madhavan reveals he secretly auditions his directors

We will soon be watching R. Madhavan in the four-episode OTT series The Railway Men, directed by Shiv Rawail in his debut project. The Tanu Weds Manu actor was recently in a roundtable discussion with Film Companion along with the entire cast of the show. During their chat, the actor-filmmaker opened up about a trick he plays on his directors before working with them.

Madhavan said that he insists on a screen test, believing that the directors want to see if he fits the character. “More importantly, I’m checking out whether they’re good enough directors for me. I’m actually auditioning them,” he revealed.

During the same interview, the 3 Idiots actor said there’s no demarcation when working with debut or experienced directors. Supporting the statement, he reasoned, “A good subject is so difficult to come by. There’s only a few and far between. The only thing you want to see is the preparedness of the set and the intent behind the project,” he said adding that the director of his upcoming show ticked every box.

The actor added that he tries to test the directors to see if they’re in line with what they’re saying. “So, we’ll give some wrong suggestions, and he (director Shiv Rawail) was spot on.”

About The Railway Men

The show highlights the heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it has an impressive ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu Sharma. The show will be released on Netflix on November 18.