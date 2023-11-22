Did you know The Railway Men and Chernobyl have one thing in common? Director Shiv Rawail REVEALS connection

The Railway Men has turned out to be one of the most well-received web series to come out this year. The series stars Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla among others in key roles. Recently, the show's director revealed that its score has been composed by Sam Slater who has worked on many international projects.

Chernobyl composer worked on The Railway Men

In a statement, Shiva Rawail, the director of the recently released web series The Railway Men revealed an interesting thing about it. He stated that the show's score has been composed by Sam Slater who has worked on acclaimed international miniseries Chernobyl as well as Joker. He said, “The Railway Men & Chernobyl have one thing in common and that’s Sam Slater, the music producer! We were very clear that the Original Score of The Railway Men should be immersive & gripping. We were really keen to creatively collaborate with Sam for this and it eventually worked out.”

The director further added that Sam was really invested in the series and wanted to capture the emotions that people went through during the event in his musical pieces. "When you are emotionally attached to this degree, one can produce something incredible and we are thankful to Sam for elevating the experience of watching The Railway Men! He is a genius", Rawail added.

About The Railway Men

The Railway Men is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and was first announced in 2021. After some delay, it was finally released on Netflix recently. The show stars R. Madhavan, Juhi Chawla, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Mandira Bedi and Babil Khan. It has been created and directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Aayush Gupta and is the first joint venture of Netflix and YRF Entertainment, the digital arm of YRF Films.

The Railway Men is one of the first few projects in modern times to be based on such an important event like the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

