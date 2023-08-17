OMG 2: Not Yami Gautam, but THIS actress was the first choice for Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer

Filmmaker Amit Rai made his debut as a director with OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. The film premiered in theatres on August 11, and since then, the audience has praised not just the performance of the cast but also how the film puts across an important message. As a whole, the film talks about the necessity to include sex education in the Indian educational system. Interestingly, Amit Rai revealed that Yami Gautam was not the first choice to take up the role of Kamini Maheshwari.

In a recent conversation with OTTplay, director Amit Rai revealed that before approaching Yami Gautam for the role of Kamini Maheshwari, he had another actress in mind. Rai said, “In my mind, there were initially two people right from the start, and I had decided that if these two individuals don't come together, we'll make some changes.”

He added, “But I was quite certain that these characters should be stars, and along with being stars, they should also be very good actors. At first, Vidya Balan came to my mind, but for some reason, she couldn't be reached."

Moreover, Rai also shared during the conversation that at one point he was worried what would happen if Yami Gautam declined the offer. However, the filmmaker mentioned that Yami told him that she is “not doing this film because Rai has asked her to, but because this is a very important film.” At the same time, Gautam said that after this, if people would offer her similar roles, even then she would take them because the message is important and it needs to be conveyed.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 OMG (Oh My God!) and the main theme of the film is sex education. While Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger, Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of a devout believer, and Yami Gautam essays the role of an advocate. Released on August 11, OMG 2 clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. Despite that and the movie receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, it is currently riding high on success.