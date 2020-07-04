Did you know Tiger Shroff treated the paparazzi with vada pav and candies on Disha Patani’s birthday?

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain

A few weeks back, celebrated her 27th birthday and amidst a host of wishes, Tiger Shroff also took to social media to wish his Baaghi c-o-star by sharing an unseen video of Disha from one of their dinner dates. While fans loved the video wherein Disha broke into an impromptu jig as she experienced a sugar rush, later, on her birthday evening, Disha was papped outside Tiger’s house as she celebrated the day with Tiger, and his family

From cutting cakes to recording Tik Tok videos with Krishan and Ayesha, Tiger’s family made sure to make Disha’s quarantine birthday special. But little did we know that on Disha’s birthday, this War actor treated the paparazzi outside his house to vada pao and candies. That’s right! We say this because the paps posted a photo of Tiger standing in the balcony talking over the phone and that is when the paps captured the actor. Later, they thanked Tiger Shroff for the treat.

Now ever since the lockdown was announced, it was being reported that Disha Patani was living with Tiger Shroff at his house in Mumbai, however, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, dismissed all such rumours as she clarified that Disha isn’t staying with them but she stays close and that’s the reason they often bump into each other and also head out for some grocery shopping. On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and the sequel to Ek Villain and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Check out the photo of Tiger Shroff as she poses for the paparazzi from his terrace on Disha's birthday:

