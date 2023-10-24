Did you know Twinkle Khanna and Freddie Mercury have THIS one thing in common?

Twinkle Khanna, the Bollywood actress turned author extraordinaire, is renowned for her delightful wit and humour in her written works. Just a few days ago, she thrilled her fans by announcing her upcoming book, Welcome To Paradise, via a series of lively Instagram posts. This will be her fourth literary masterpiece. But what's really fascinating is that on October 24, she dropped a fun fact - she and the iconic Freddie Mercury share a common thread in their lives: both were taught by the same science teacher.

Twinkle Khanna shares vintage snaps of a young Freddie Mercury

Twinkle Khanna dropped a fun nugget on Instagram, connecting herself and Freddie Mercury, the renowned British singer and songwriter. Turns out, they both shared the same science teacher, Mr Peter Patrao back in Panchgani. What's even more amusing is that Freddie sneaked his way into her latest book. Her Instagram post featured some throwback pics - a young Twinkle, a mini Freddie Mercury, and a shot of him with his first band, the Hectics.

In her Instagram caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Freddie and I have one thing in common and it’s not melodious voices, but a wonderful science teacher in Panchgani. I am not quite sure how this happened, but while writing, Freddie landed up in my new book as well. Preorders are now open with links in my bio and stories. #Welcometoparadise. @juggernaut.in"

Take a look!

Freddie Mercury is a notable alumnus of St. Peter's School, Panchgani

For those unaware, Freddie Mercury spent a significant part of his childhood in India, owing to his Parsi heritage. In 1954, at the tender age of eight, he was sent to St. Peter's School, a British-style boys' boarding school in Panchgani, making him one of the school's notable alumni. Interestingly, Twinkle Khanna pursued her education at New Era School in Panchgani, a mere ten-minute stroll from St. Peter's School. Coincidentally, her chemistry teacher, Peter Patrao, had previously worked at St. Peter's, where he had taught none other than Freddie Mercury himself.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna pens heartwarming note as she dedicates book ‘Welcome to Paradise’ to her grandmother: PICS