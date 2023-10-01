Did you know Twinkle Khanna injured herself while trying to kick Saif Ali Khan during a scene?

Twinkle Khanna, who left her acting career behind years ago due to a less successful run in Bollywood, started her Bollywood journey with the movie Barsaat in 1995. She appeared in several other films like Mela, Dil Tera Diwana, Jaan, Joru Ka Ghulam, and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, among others. Before leaving the film industry, Twinkle Khanna appeared in several movies in the 90s and early 2000s. In a recent interview with the iconic actor and Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore, Twinkle shared a funny story about trying to kick Saif, which ended up causing an injury.

Twinkle Khanna recalls a funny incident related to Saif Ali Khan that ended up in an injury

Twinkle Khanna remembered Saif Ali Khan's dedicated dance practice sessions, where he would work hard, get very sweaty, and occasionally express frustration during rehearsals. She shared this with Sharmila Tagore during an interview for Tweak India conducted by Twinkle. She said, “He worked really hard,” Then she went on to narrate a funny incident from one of their movies. In that scene, Twinkle tried to kick Saif, but he swiftly dodged, resulting in her foot accidentally hitting an iron rod. Following the mishap, Saif initially chuckled at Twinkle's predicament and later accompanied her to the hospital. Recalling the incident, she added, “Saif and I used to bicker a lot, we used to fight a lot. We were so immature. Once, I tried kicking him before the shot started, and he moved, and I banged my leg on an iron rod. I had a big bump, and he was standing and laughing. But he did come with me to the hospital; he was sweet like that.”

Sharmila Tagore revealed that Saif Ali Khan and his siblings were “brought up to follow their father’s footsteps”

In the interview, Sharmila Tagore disclosed that despite their upbringing, which encouraged them to follow in their father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's path, Saif and his siblings, including Soha Ali Khan, opted for careers in the film industry. This decision was influenced by their mother's own career in the entertainment industry. She elaborated on this by saying, “They were all brought up to follow their father’s footsteps, but I don’t know how it happened; they were all interested in films.”

Saif Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna shared the screen in movies such as Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan (1999), and Dil Tera Diwana (1996).

