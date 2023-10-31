Did you know Uday Chopra picked THIS song for Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Toh Pagal Hai despite no one liking it?

The cult film Dil To Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Yash Chopra recently marked its 26th anniversary. The movie also featured Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles and it was a major success in 1997. It is especially known for its music composed by Uttam Singh. The film’s music album featuring popular songs was a success as well. On the 26th anniversary of the film, Uttam recalled that the film's key song Are Re Are, featured at important moments, was chosen by Uday Chopra.

Uday Chopra selected the song Are Re Are for Dil Toh Pagal Hai

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, as the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor marked 26 years after its release recently, Uttam Singh recalled that during the music sittings for the film, he would repeatedly play the tune of Are Re Are for Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, Pam Chopra, and others, even though they initially ignored it. However, he loved the tune and continued to suggest it.

He then mentioned that during one of these sittings, Uday Chopra entered the room, and Uttam played the tune for him. He informed Uday that nobody appeared to appreciate it, but he had a strong liking for it, so he encouraged Uday to give it a listen. Uday's response was enthusiastic, exclaiming, "Papa, this is fantastic!" This statement caught everyone's attention immediately.

Uttam Singh also revealed that despite receiving approval for the tune, he began to have doubts about it afterward. He thought the tune might not be good. To address his concerns, he called lyricist Anand Bakshi and played the music for him. He added, “He listened and went to the bathroom. He came back and he had the lyrics for Are Re Are.”

Karisma Kapoor celebrates 26 years of her film Dil To Pagal Hai

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 30, to commemorate the 26th anniversary of her hit film Dil To Pagal Hai with a heartfelt memory. Sharing a photo in which she is dressed in her character's attire and standing in front of an artwork of her face, along with the lyrics “Door Khadi Sharmaye” from the film’s song Bholi Si Surat, Karisma celebrated the memorable film.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “A very special film released on this day (red heart emoji). Join me in celebrating Us @iamsrk @madhuridixitnene @yrf #MemoriesForever #DiltoPaagalHai.” HAVE A LOOK:

Dil To Pagal Hai, which came out in 1997, was a love story that revolved around the lives of dancers played by Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, who became caught in a love triangle. In this classic, Akshay Kumar portrayed Madhuri's childhood friend.

