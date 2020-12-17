Did you know Varun Dhawan’s ladylove Natasha Dalal rejected him THRICE before they started dating?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal happen to be childhood sweethearts. In his recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the handsome hunk recalled his first meeting with Natasha.

and Natasha Dalal have been one of the most talked about couples in tinselville. The two have been dating each other for a long time and continue to go strong with their relationship. In fact, Varun and Natasha never miss out a chance to dish out major couple goals and it is always a sight to watch them together. While we can never get enough of Varun and Natasha’s adorable chemistry, do you know the Coolie No 1 actor’s lady love had rejected him thrice before she started dating him?

Well, Varun made this revelation during a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show. During the interview, Varun recalled how he had met Natasha for the first time in class sixth and were close friends till twelfth grade. Recalling their first meeting, the Student of The Year actor stated that he saw her in the school canteen. “I remember her walking and I remember seeing her and actually when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day,” he added. He then admitted that Natasha had rejected her like three or four times and they started dating much later. “But I didn’t give up hope,” Varun emphasised.

As of now, Varun and Natasha are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. However, an official announcement about their wedding is yet to be made. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name and will be releasing on OTT platforms on December 25.

