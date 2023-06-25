Did you know Vicky Kaushal auditioned for film featuring Katrina Kaif but was rejected?

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. He has impressed with his acting chops in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, and others. Currently, he is enjoying the massive success of his recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But did you know Vicky had auditioned for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma's hit film Jab Tak Hai Jaan? The latest report suggests that Vicky was supposed to play SRK's friend's role in the film but he was rejected for it. Later, the role was played by Sharib Hashmi.

Sharib Hashmi talks about Vicky Kaushal's audition for Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was released in 2012, and it was directed by Yash Chopra. Apart from SRK, Katrina, and Anushka, the romantic drama also featured Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in special roles. Meanwhile, during an interview with Aaj Tak, Sharib made a revelation about Vicky Kaushal's connection with the film. He revealed that Vicky had also auditioned to play Zain's (SRK's friend) role. However, the makers felt that Vicky was not suitable for the role and hence Sharib came on board for the same.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif holds Vicky Kaushal’s hand as they enjoy perfect romantic sunset from their balcony; See PIC

Interestingly, Vicky and Sharib worked together recently in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has managed to strike the right chord with the audience and it is still being played in theatres. The hit film also marked Vicky's first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan.

Work front

After the huge success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky is all set to be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The first look was shared earlier and Vicky left everyone stunned as Sam Manekshaw. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles. If reports are to be believed, Vicky might also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki featuring Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu.