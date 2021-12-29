Did you know Vicky Kaushal had turned down THIS crucial role in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh?

Vicky Kaushal has delivered some impressive work on the big screen in a short span of time. From Masaan, Sanju and Raazi to Sardar Udham, the actor has given his ever-growing fanbase several reasons to rejoice. But did you know that the actor turned down a crucial role in the recently released 83 directed by Kabir Khan. Yes, you heard that right.

According to a latest report in Etimes, Vicky was approached to play cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's role in Kabir Khan's '83. In fact, Vicky even auditioned for the part and Kabir Khan was keen on having the actor share screen space alongside Ranveer Singh.

Elaborating on this, a source told the portal, "The audition happened before Raazi released and became a hit, after which he preferred to opt out of the project as he didn't want to play the second lead in the film. Although Kabir Khan was keen that Vicky play Mohinder Amarnath's role."

The part eventually went to Saqib Saleem who stepped into the shoes of the vice captain. In fact, Saqib even took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos from the film and captioned it, "Reliving the journey."

Meanwhile, on the work front for Vicky Kaushal, it has been a packed schedule as the actor is busy filming multiple projects. Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Mera Naam, The Great Indian Family and Takht in the pipeline. He was recently seen in Indore shooting with Sara Ali Khan.

