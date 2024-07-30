Did you know Vicky Kaushal took Sunny Kaushal to Taapsee Pannu's housewarming party as plus one? Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor spills the beans

Sunny Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, where he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. This romantic drama, set in the realm of Hindi pulp fiction, is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 9. Recently, Sunny discussed his friendship with Taapsee, mentioning that they were acquainted prior to working together. He also shared that he attended a housewarming party thrown by Taapsee, and admitted he wasn’t sure why he was invited.

Sunny Kaushal opens up about his friendship with Taapsee Pannu

In an interview with News 18, Sunny Kaushal revealed that his friendship with Taapsee Pannu spans many years. He recalled first meeting her during the filming of Manmarziyaan. She hosted a delightful housewarming party back then, and though he wasn't sure why he was invited, he attended the event.

He added, “Mujhe aaj tak pata nahi ki usne mujhe kyun bulaaya. Maybe because I was a plus one to Vicky (laughs). I’m just kidding! She did invite me and sent me a message about it. It was very sweet of her.”

Sunny Kaushal on how his bond with Taapsee Pannu has evolved

Sunny further explained that there’s been a significant change in their bond. He initially knew her in one capacity, but this shifted once they began working together. He shared that he gained a deeper understanding and respect for her through their collaboration, humorously adding that his admiration for her has grown considerably.

Advertisement

The actor mentioned that he constantly jokes with her and hopes she will let him know if he ever goes too far. He emphasized how enjoyable their time on set was, filled with daily fun and the opportunity to learn more about the film, the story, and the characters.

Sunny also shared that her character Rani in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is an extension of who she is in real life. He shared, “I think Rani is a sigma and not an alpha. Sigmas are above alphas. They’re like lone wolves. They’re unapologetic but self-aware at the same time. And Taapsee’s a sigma in real life too.”

More about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, with Jayprad Desai donning the director's hat. The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of Rani and Rishu as they try to move on from their troubled past, only to become entangled in a new set of challenges with the introduction of Abhimanyu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sunny Kaushal gives UNMISSABLE response after fan named Sharvari asks if he is single; Taapsee Pannu says ‘he doesn’t like to...’