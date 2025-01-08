Did You Know Vidhu Vinod Chopra bit Manoj Bajpayee’s wife Shabana’s hand during shoot for THIS reason? Actor says ‘nobody can do this with me’

Manoj Bajpayee recently shared an incident involving his wife, Shabana (Neha Bajpai), from her debut film Kareeb (1998), directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He revealed that the director bit Shabana's hand during a shoot because she raised the 'wrong' hand in a scene. He humorously remarked that such behavior wouldn’t be tolerated if it were him.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Manoj Bajpayee recounted an anecdote involving his wife, Shabana (Neha Bajpai), and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the making of Kareeb. He shared that Shabana, lacking formal film training, kept raising the wrong hand during a song sequence.

He said, "In the scene, she was supposed to raise her left hand, but she would end up raising her right hand. So for her to raise the left hand without forgetting, Vidhu bit her there. Nobody can do this with me."

Manoj shared that his wife Shabana, being new to the industry back then, didn’t fully understand whether Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s unconventional behavior was normal. She likely assumed that such eccentric actions were typical of creative geniuses in the film world.

After her role in the 2009 film Acid Factory, Shabana Bajpai, also known as Neha Bajpai, disappeared from the acting scene. By then, she was married to Manoj Bajpayee. Recently, he revealed the reason behind her prolonged absence from films, explaining that Shabana didn’t voluntarily quit acting but stopped receiving offers due to industry politics. Being an outsider without a mentor, she faced significant challenges in sustaining her career.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Bobby Deol recalled the same incident. He shared that for a particular scene, she had to descend a mountain and offer her left hand to Bobby, but she repeatedly got confused. After several failed takes, the filmmaker initially instructed her to bite her right hand as a reminder. However, when she continued to struggle, Vidhu himself bit her hand in frustration, leaving Bobby stunned by the incident.

