Did you know Virat Kohli NEVER formally proposed to Anushka Sharma before marriage? The cricketer answers

and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and just like their magical wedding in Italy, the couples love story, too is magical but little did we know that Virat Kohli never really formally proposed to Anushka before marriage. That’s right! Nowadays, since all of us are under quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, making the most of the time, yesterday, Virat Kohli went live on Instagram with Football star Sunil Chetri and during their interaction, they got talking about secrets about married life and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was when Virat revealed that he has never formally proposed to wifey Anushka Sharma.

When Sunil Chetri expressed a sense of surprise with the fact that Virat Kohli has never proposed to Anushka Sharma, the cricketer said, “Mera yeh maana hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine's Day kuch hota hai. Every day can be Valentine's Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on," shared Virat.

Check out the tweet where Virat Kohli talks about never proposing to Anushka Sharma:

| @imVkohli on keeping their marriage preparations a secret, crediting Anushka for doing all the hard work, planning, and coordination for their marriage and not proposing Anushka for the marriage #Virushka pic.twitter.com/LFW3DkMuRI — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) May 17, 2020

Nowadays, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in quarantine at their Mumbai residence, the couple was seen playing cricket on their terrace and a video of the same had gone viral on social media. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and and post that, Anushka hasn’t announced her next film yet.

