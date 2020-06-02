Did you know Wajid Khan’s last Twitter conversation was with Tiger Shroff? Check out their social media banter

Musician Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020 due to a cardiac arrest and Wajid’s last Twitter conversation was a Thank you note to Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff. Take a look

Yesterday, the nation woke up to the sad news of the demise of Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, as he died of a cardiac arrest. All of 42, Wajid Khan’s brother, Sajid Khan, confirmed that the musician tested positive of the novel Coronavirus and later, died of a cardiac arrest and soon after his demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the death of the musician. From Amitabh Bachchan, , Tiger Shroff, , , to and others, a host of B-tow celebs offered their condolences to the family.

Now when we looked at Wajid’s Twitter account, we happened to realize that his last conversation on social media was with Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff. Taking to Twitter, Wajid Khan had requested Tiger Shroff to send out a birthday wish for his friend Prince Surana’s son Krishiv, who was a big fan of the Baaghi actor. Wajid’s tweet read, “Hi @iTIGERSHROFF this is my dear friend @drprincedsurana he has been trying to get in touch regarding his son birthday wish... if u can send a little video msg aur any msg to him will make his day thanks Wajid;))).” And well, knowing Tiger Shroff and his generosity, he didn’t disappoint Wajid nor his friend and instantly sent out a birthday wish for the little kid and as he wrote, “Happy birthday Krishiv, have an amazing year Red heart stay home stay safe and after this is over would love to meet you. Take care!”

In reply, Wajid wrote on May 4, “Thanks @iTIGERSHROFF for sending such a loving msg brother... God bless you tk cr” Wajid Khan made his debut with Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and his last project, too, was with Salman Khan, a song that the Dabangg actor released for his Youtube channel- Bhai Bhai, which is crooned by Salman Khan. Post Wajid’s death, it was being reported that his mother, too, has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been admitted to the same hospital where Wajid was hospitalized

Hi ⁦@iTIGERSHROFF⁩ this is my dear friend @drprincedsurana he has been trying to get in touch regarding his son birthday wish... if u can send a little video msg aur any msg to him will make his day thanks Wajid;))) pic.twitter.com/fVw7FewRyu — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) May 3, 2020

Thanks @iTIGERSHROFF for sending such a loving msg brother... God bless you tk cr https://t.co/DfPJOwCEUK — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) May 4, 2020

