Did you know what Anushka Sharma craved when she was pregnant with Vamika?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently busy enjoying the best phase of their lives. The duo welcomed their first daughter Vamika in 2021. Recently, the adorable munchkin celebrated her second birthday. After the arrival of their baby, the couple shared a statement on social media in which they asked the paparazzi to not click Vamika's pictures. Even now, Anushka and Virat share her pictures without revealing the face. Meanwhile, Anushka was recently seen attending an event where she spoke about her pregnancy cravings.

For most of the time during pregnancy, Anushka was in Dubai with Virat as he played his tournament there. The paparazzi couldn't capture Anushka and her baby bump much. During the event, she was asked about her weirdest pregnancy craving. She revealed that she binged on a lot of vada pavs. Anushka revealed, "I thought this was a big lie. I was like, 'why do they go on about these pregnancy cravings? Why am I not having any?' Because I didn't. But then came one stage where I was getting obsessed with vada pav. I just wanted to dabao vada pavs as much as I could (laughs). So I had a lot of vada pav. Luckily living in Mumbai it's not very hard. So yes, vada pav it was."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's warm birthday wishes for Vamika

On January 11th, Vamika turned two and the coolest parents in town dropped unseen pictures with their little one. Anushka posted a picture from one of their trips without revealing her face and penned a sweet note for her. Her post read, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open." Virat, on the other hand, shared a happy picture with Vamika while enjoying their father-daughter time in a park and wrote, "My heartbeat is 2."