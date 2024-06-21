Did you know Zeenat Aman first met Aap Jaisa Koi’s singer Nazia in London hotel? Actress recalls making her meet Feroz Khan

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is quite strong. It won’t be wrong to say that by making optimum use of the platform, she has turned it into a treasure trove. Recently, the actress shared an interesting anecdote as she recalled how Nazia Hassan came on board for the super hit track Aap Jaisa Koi from the movie, Qurbani alongside Feroz Khan.

Zeenat Aman recalls a family of three waiting to meet her after a long shoot day

On Friday, a while back, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video clip of Qurbani's song Aap Jaisa Koi. Alongside a long caption, the legendary actress walked down memory lane, recalling how a family of three was waiting for her in the lobby of her London hotel.

Aman had completed a long day of shoot and wanted to take a rest, in silence. However, her “convent school education” wouldn’t allow her to ignore her fans. Thus, she sweetly smiled and met them whilst she subconsciously wanted to be in her “luxurious suite” that was just a few floors above.

The actress further continued by sharing that the “elegant” lady waiting for her was called Muniza who was accompanied by two teenage children-Nazia and Zoheb. The Don actress had planned to not entertain them for long. Nevertheless, the actress soon found herself “drawn into deep dialogue with Muniza.”

Zeenat Aman recalls enjoying Nazia's 'brief demo' of songs

Hailing them as “a charming and cultured family of Pakistani origin,” Aman shared that she surprisingly invited them to her suite. During the conversation, she got to know that the kids were pursuing music, and she enjoyed “a brief demo of young Nazia’s pipes.”

Zeenat Aman recalls introducing Nazia to Feroz Khan

While Muniza and Aman remained in touch, she went on to introduce her to the veteran actor Feroz Khan, who she was beginning to work “on an ambitious project.”

Further recalling the making of the song, she mentioned, “You can picture the rest… Feroz was blown away by Nazia’s voice, and under the guidance of music composer Biddu, 15-year-old Nazia Hassan went on to record the mega hit Aap Jaisa Koi.”

Zeenat Aman's heartfelt tribute to Nazia Hassan

On 44 years of Qurbani, the actress credited the “breakthrough performance” of the film by Nazia. She wrote, “It may be my face and figure that come to mind when the familiar tune of Aap Jaisa Koi begins to play, but the song belongs entirely to that young Pakistani girl who revolutionised how we South Asians disco.”

Aman paid a heartfelt tribute to Nazia who passed away young as she remembered keeping a close eye on her during film events and promotions. “A true shooting star who blazed hot, bright, and fast. On this occasion, I remember her with love and gratitude,” she wrote in the end.

Directed by Feroz Khan, Qurbani was released in 1980.

